Police Blotter: July 27, 2022

Devin M. Anderson, 27, of Buda was charged with driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended registration at 1 p.m. July 25 at Main Street and Backbone Road, Princeton Police reported.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.