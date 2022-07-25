Police Blotter: July 25, 2022

John R. Davies, 22, of Princeton was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 7:16 p.m. July 21 at 2650 E St. .5 N 2600 N Ave, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Lisa M. Sartin, 50, of LaSalle was picked up on an unspecified warrant at 3:13 p.m. July 22 at St. Margaret’s Hospital, Spring Valley Police reported.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.