Police Blotter: July 5, 2022

Bureau County Sheriff’s Reports.

Brandon L. Wainwright, 26, of Putnam was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a traffic control device at 10:09 p.m. on July 1 at Kentville Road, E 1100 E St. IL, Bureau County Sheriff’s Report states.

Marissa L. Bivens, 28, of Manlius was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 5:48 p.m. on July 2 at 22 Park Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Report states.

Joseph A. Wright, 63, of Manlius was charged with criminal trespass to property at 10:30 a.m. on July 3 at 305 E Lawnridge Ave in Manlius, Bureau County Sheriff’s Report states.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.