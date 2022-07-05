Police Blotter: July 1, 2022

Bureau County Sheriff Reports

Stephen A. Bissonette, 26, of Princeton was charged with criminal trespass to property at 5:10 p.m. June 28 in the 200 block of W. Queen St., Malden.

Brandon J. Cartwright, 32, of Walnut was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 11:03 a.m. June 28 at Wyanet/Walnut Road/2100 North Ave., Princeton.

Craig M. Verucchi, 48, of Spring Valley was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license at 12:46 p.m. June 29 at 2800 East Street, 1/2 mile north of 2050 North Avenue, Zearing.

