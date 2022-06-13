Police Blotter: June 13, 2022

Lorraine E. Happach, 87, of Sheffield was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 10:06 a.m. on June 9 at 127 S. Main St and Railroad St. in Sheffield, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hunter J. Pecher, 23, of Spring Valley was charged with operation of a vehicle when wanted under a criminal summons service warrant at 10:16 a.m. on June 10 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Austin R. Kraft, 24, of Mineral was charged with improper lane usage and failure to report an accident to police authority at 1:40 a.m. on June 11 on US Hwy 6 and 1.5 E 300 E St. in Sheffield, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lashanda Taylor, 29, of South Bend, IN was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license at 3:31 p.m. on June 11 on IL Hwy 40 and 2500 N Ave. in Walnut, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Koel R. W. Hjertstedt, 21, of Princeton was charged with speeding 26-35 mph over traffic laws at 7:27 p.m. on June 12 on Park Avenue and Hidden Lake Drive in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

