Police Blotter: May 23, 2022

Bureau County Sheriff’s office reports.

Bradley C. Bays, 26, of Walnut, was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle at 2:06 a.m. on May 20 at 14119 2400 N Ave in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.