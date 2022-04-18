Police Blotter: April 18, 2022

Princeton Police reports:

Jared M. Storm, 20, of Princeton was charged with aggravated assault, domestic battery and resisting a police officer at 5:34 p.m. April 10 in the 200 block of North Randolph Street, Princeton Police stated.

Karl B Kaelin, 54, of Princeton was charged with retail theft at 3 p.m. April 12 at Walmart, Princeton Police Stated

Bureau County Sheriff reports:

Angelica L. Taylor-Bozarth, 20, of Princeton was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear at 4:04 p.m. April 12 at Bureau County Jail.

