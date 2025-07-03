Tiskilwa native Wyatt Workman will be featured soloist at Sunday’s concert

Tiskilwa native Wyatt Workman will be the featured vocal soloist for Sunday's Princeton Community Band concert at 6 p.m. (Photo provided)

Tiskilwa native Wyatt Workman will be the featured vocal soloist for the Princeton Community Band’s concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 6, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Workman will be singing Gershwin’s “But Not for Me.”

Other selections on the concert will include Louis Prima’s “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Blue Ridge Reel,” Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat,” “Trombone Tiger Rag,” Gershwin’s “Summertime,” and “Arabian Dances.”

The Princeton Community Band is under the direction of Ann MB Lusher.

All concerts are free. Donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club.