Princeton High School Choral Director Brandon Crawford invites any and all community members to participate in a “Summer Chorale.”

The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings in the choir room at Princeton High School, 103 S Euclid Ave.

The first rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7. For more information, contact Crawford at brandon.crawford@phs-il.org.