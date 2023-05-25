Sheriff Reed: Bureau County Law Enforcement Center is officially complete

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed announced in a May 25 news release that the construction of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Center at 800 Ace Rd. in Princeton has officially been completed.

Reed stated that the issues that have delayed the opening of the facility have been completed and all Sheriff’s Office functions will be handled at the 800 Ace Rd. locatation.

Sheriff deputies began training in the new facility and on the new jail systems beginning the week of May 22. Bureau County detainees were moved to the La Salle County Jail while deputies underwent this training.

Reed said that the new law enforcement center will offer additional housing and a better system of inmate management while detainees will have better access to education, counseling and support programs.

“On behalf of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to personally thank Vissering Construction, the BKV Group, the La Salle County Board, Sheriff Diss and Sheriff Templeton for their much needed support during the construction of our law enforcement center,” Reed said.

Reed, along with the Bureau County Board, extended his appreciation to the citizens for their patience while construction on the project was completed.

Reed stated that he will be offering a public tour of the new facility from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9.