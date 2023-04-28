Princeton Christian Academy competes in BVEC Art Contest

Individual honors for Princeton Christian Academy at the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference Art Contest went to Isabella van den Berg, first place in pencil portrait, and Julian Mucha, second place. Elise House and Annalise Baker received second and first places respectively for their 3-D Miscellaneous projects, and Annalise also received second place for her collage. In the 2-D section for colored pencil, Isla Bayer received third place, Leah House received first, Karlie Schultz received Honorable Mention, and Alice Scruggs received second place. Art teacher Lane House is also pictured. (Photo contributed)The Princeton Christian Academy eighth grade class took first place at the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference Art Contest at DePue for their hand sewn pizza, with each student creating his own piece from material and buttons and trims. Pictured are ( from left to right) Abby Harris, Trustin Crew, Isla Bayer, Steven Sharkey, Elyse Anderson, Connor Quaka, Michael Glass, Kellen Wall, Amelia Baker, Leah House, Presleigh Morrissey, and PCA art instructor Lane House. (Photo contributed)Princeton Christian Academy junior high competed at the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference art contest held at DePue Gym and received top honors. Best in Show honor and a first-place ribbon went to PCA 7th grader Lexi Knipper (above) for her 3-D Assemblage. Second place in this category went to her classmate Karlie Schultz. (Photo contributed)