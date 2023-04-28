Princeton Christian Academy competes in BVEC Art Contest

Individual honors for Princeton Christian Academy at the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference Art Contest went to Isabella van den Berg, first place in pencil portrait, and Julian Mucha, second place. Elise House and Annalise Baker received second and first places respectively for their 3-D Miscellaneous projects, and Annalise also received second place for her collage. In the 2-D section for colored pencil, Isla Bayer received third place, Leah House received first, Karlie Schultz received Honorable Mention, and Alice Scruggs received second place. Art teacher Lane House is also pictured. (Photo contributed)