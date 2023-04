An open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the fellowship hall of the First Lutheran Church, 116 N. Pleasant St. in Princeton, to celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of Dale and Barbara Fiste.

The Fistes were married at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Jan. 27, 1963. A reception followed at the Blue Flame Room.

The couple resides near Malden on the family farm where they raised Tod of Portland, Tim of Malden and Jody of East Peoria.