The Princeton Christian Academy Scholastic Bowl team recently won the BVEC Conference Championship at Neponset. Team members are Leah House (front row, from left) Connor Quaka, Steven Sharkey, Abby Harris, and Amelia Baker; and (back row) coach Mike Luft, Kaylyn Friel, coach Kevin Bullington, Santiago Slevin, Joel Odell, Annalise Baker, Elise House and assistant coach Samantha Murray. (Photo contributed)