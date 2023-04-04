2023 Bureau County election: Princeton, school boards and more results

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 4 for the consolidated election. The Bureau County Republican will be following a multitude of municipal, school and library elections from around the county.
This article will continue to be updated as unofficial results are reported.
ANNAWAN
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Robert Shurm, John P. Davis, John Rico
ACUSD Board of Education Member: two year term (2 positions) - Jerad Heitzler
ACUSD Board of Education Member: four year term (4 positions) - Jeff Gerber, Kimberly Park, Elizabeth Wied, Kari Kipp
ARLINGTON
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Nicholas Drummer, John Hild, Daniel Neidetcher
BRADFORD
Public Library Trustee (3 positions) - Mary Robbins, Letitia Leeper, Barbara Fehr
BCUSD Board of Education Member (3 positions) - Tanya Walker, April Shockey, Brian Knoblach
BUDA
Mayor (1 position) - Lisa Aber
Village Commissioner (2 positions) - Deborah Bowyer, Bobbi Sue Haas-Duffy, Alan Foster, Jeff Bitting
Library Trustee (2 positions) - Laurie Wirth, Mickey White
BUREAU
Village Trustee: four year term (3 positions) - Margaret Jaskowiak, Timothy Shipp, Paul Lenhausen
Village Trustee: two year term (1 position) - Thomas Roe
BUREAU VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
District One School Board Member (1 position) - Andrew Spencer, Jaclyn Trujillo
District Two School Board Member (1 position) - Jason Vanlanduit
District Three School Board Member (1 position) - Write in
District Six School Board Member (1 position) - Matt Wiggim
CHERRY
Village Trustee (3 positions) - James Hoscheid, Nick Brown, Jeremy Ring
DALZELL
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Kevin Barkley, Jessica Shaw, Robert Greening
Grade School Board Member (2 positions) - write-ins
DEPUE
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Elizabeth Chiesi, Gilbert Moreno, Lawrence Lamkin, Jacob Hoffert
Selby Township Library Trustee: four year term (3 positions) - Beverly Harrison, Magdalene Libby, Cynthia Bosnich
Selby Township Library Trustee: two year term (1 position) - Danielle Harder
DCUSD Board of Education Member (3 positions) - Kassidie Herrmann, Jacob Hoffert, Emily Maltas
DIMMICK
Grade School Board Member (3 positions) - Joshua Turigliatti, Chad Crane, Clayton Mudge
DOVER
Village Trustee (3 positions) - David Biddix, Jane Miller
HENRY
HSCUSD School Board Member (3 positions) - Melissa Thompson, Lori DeWeerth, James Downey
HOLLOWAYVILLE
Village Clerk (1 position) - Lisa Hoffert
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Anthony Ponsetti, Mark Hoffert
KEWANEE
KCUSD School Board Member (3 positions) - Jon DeBord, Ronald Salisbury, Diane DeMay
LADD
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Bradley Nicholson, Andrew Ruggerio, Jan Martin
Library Trustee (4 positions) - Diane Chandler, Gina Worden, Tammy Parochetti, Delina Goetz
School District Board Member (3 positions) - Dennis Galetti, Eugene Sebben, write-ins
LAMOILLE
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Nicholas Wamhoff, Bradley Fischer, William Schwabenland
LaMoille-Clarion Public Library Trustee (3 positions) - Raeann Stouffer, Ashley Gillan, Renee Carlson
LCUSD Board of Education Member: two year term (2 positions) - Robin Lovgren, Christopher Leffelman
LCUSD Board of Education Member: four year term (4 positions) - James Scully, Cynthia Shevokas, Steven Wendel, Bradley Fischer
LEEPERTOWN
Library Trustee (4 positions) - Lois Lawler, Marilyn Burkman, Mary Miller, Sharon Beaber
MALDEN
Village Trustee (3 positions) -Mark Sondgeroth, Eva Winn, Howard Buckels
Grade School District Board Member (4 positions) - Tamara Foster, Kimberley Morse, Kyle Bickett, write-ins
MANLIUS
Village Trustee (4 positions) - Roger DeBrock, Chris Smith, Christopher Dybek, Brian Woodin, write-ins
MENDOTA
Consolidated Grade School District Board Member: four year term (1 position) - Brenda Schroeder; Congressional Township (2 positions) - Sarah Landers, Theresa Komitas
High School Board Member (3 positions) - Sarah Coss, Megan Faber, Matt Hanaman
MINERAL
Village Trustee: four year term (3 positions) - Justin Roggy, Jason Ruff, Adam Thompson, Ronald DePauw
Village Trustee: two year term (2 positions) - Linda Lyon, Molly Sissel
Mineral-Gold Library Trustee (3 positions) - Linda Carlson, Loretta Landwehr, Lena Stoller
NEPONSET
Village Trustee (2 positions) - Jill Dzekunskas
Library Trustee (3 positions) - Jennifer Ouart, Hugo BLock, Amanda Kirkhove
NEW BEDFORD
Village President (1 position) - Thomas Slock
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Timothy Slock, Carol Pendgraft, Bill Jensen
OHIO
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Ramona Byers, Thomas Hughes, Dena Hughes
Library Trustee (4 positions) - Stephanie Britton, Megan Duffy, Angela McLane-McDonald, Rick Wilkin
Community Grade School District Board Member (4 positions) - Rachael Fitzpatrick, Rebekah Piper, Donald Reuter
Community High School Board Member (3 positions) - Rekalyn Albrecht, Chad Deery, Harold Albrecht
PERU
Alderperson (1 position) - Andy Moreno, Alexandra West
Library Trustee (3 positions) - Laurie Moss, Linda Hiltabrand, Douglas Olivero
L-P High School Board Member (3 positions) - Scott Pescetto, Gregory Sarver, Sally Hocking-Taliani
PRINCETON
Mayor (1 position) - Ray Mabry
City Council (2 positions) - Hector Gomez, Jerry Neumann
Park District Commissioner: six year term (2 positions) - Brandon Nyman, Abigail Cochran
Park District Commissioner: four year term (1 position) - Leslie Youngren
PES Board Member (3 positions) - Peter Reviglio, Susan Garvin, Staci Amy, Michael Freeman
PHS Board Member (3 positions) - Gary Hanna, Terry Smallwood, Al Taylor
PROPHETSTOWN-LYNDON-TAMPICO
PLTCUSD School Board Member (3 positions) - Chad Abell, Teresa Dee Bielema
SEATONVILLE
Village Trustee (3 positions) - William Heitz, Andrew Kunkel
SHEFFIELD
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Sheila Yepsen, Torri Price
SPRING VALLEY
Alderman Ward One (1 position) - Edward Jauch, C.J. Vanschaick
Alderman Ward Two (1 position) - Jennifer Diaz, Jeff Chiaventone
Alderman Ward Three (1 position) - Debra Baltikauski
Alderman Ward Four (1 position) - Kenneth Bogacz
Community School District Board Member (3 positions) - Christina Pienta, Lisa Ponce
Hall High School Board Member: two year term (1 position) - Teresa Colmone
Hall High School Board Member: four year term (4 positions) - Michael Morris, Richard Savitch, Joe Bezely, Jack Boroski
TISKILWA
Village Trustee (3 positions) - Brett Klinefelter, John Funderberg, Renee Kindle, Daniel Yepsen
Library Trustee (3 positions) - Tracy Hannon, Whitney Tyne
Rural Fire Trustee (1 position) - Todd Wright
WALNUT
Village Trustee (3 positions) - John Middleton
Park District Commissioner (2 positions) - Christa Gruber, Matthew Morman
Library Trustee (3 positions) - Brenda Helms, Emily Dietz, Megan Hellrung
WETHERSFIELD
WCUSD Board of Education Member (3 positions) - Trafton Hodge, Amber Patch Troxell, Daniel Bryan
WYANET
Village Trustee: four year term (2 positions) - Amanda Johnson
Village Trustee: two year term (2 positions) - James Blanford
Raymond Sapp Memorial Library Trustee (3 positions) - Jean Brown, Cynthia Martin, Brent Aukes
PROPOSITIONS
Proposal regarding wind power project in Macon Township
Proposal regarding wind power project in Neponset Township
Proposal to increase education fund rate by the Dalzell School District #98