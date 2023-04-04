2023 Bureau County election: Princeton, school boards and more results

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 4 for the consolidated election. The Bureau County Republican will be following a multitude of municipal, school and library elections from around the county.

This article will continue to be updated as unofficial results are reported.

ANNAWAN

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Robert Shurm, John P. Davis, John Rico

ACUSD Board of Education Member: two year term (2 positions) - Jerad Heitzler

ACUSD Board of Education Member: four year term (4 positions) - Jeff Gerber, Kimberly Park, Elizabeth Wied, Kari Kipp

ARLINGTON

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Nicholas Drummer, John Hild, Daniel Neidetcher

BRADFORD

Public Library Trustee (3 positions) - Mary Robbins, Letitia Leeper, Barbara Fehr

BCUSD Board of Education Member (3 positions) - Tanya Walker, April Shockey, Brian Knoblach

BUDA

Mayor (1 position) - Lisa Aber

Village Commissioner (2 positions) - Deborah Bowyer, Bobbi Sue Haas-Duffy, Alan Foster, Jeff Bitting

Library Trustee (2 positions) - Laurie Wirth, Mickey White

BUREAU

Village Trustee: four year term (3 positions) - Margaret Jaskowiak, Timothy Shipp, Paul Lenhausen

Village Trustee: two year term (1 position) - Thomas Roe

BUREAU VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

District One School Board Member (1 position) - Andrew Spencer, Jaclyn Trujillo

District Two School Board Member (1 position) - Jason Vanlanduit

District Three School Board Member (1 position) - Write in

District Six School Board Member (1 position) - Matt Wiggim

CHERRY

Village Trustee (3 positions) - James Hoscheid, Nick Brown, Jeremy Ring

DALZELL

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Kevin Barkley, Jessica Shaw, Robert Greening

Grade School Board Member (2 positions) - write-ins

DEPUE

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Elizabeth Chiesi, Gilbert Moreno, Lawrence Lamkin, Jacob Hoffert

Selby Township Library Trustee: four year term (3 positions) - Beverly Harrison, Magdalene Libby, Cynthia Bosnich

Selby Township Library Trustee: two year term (1 position) - Danielle Harder

DCUSD Board of Education Member (3 positions) - Kassidie Herrmann, Jacob Hoffert, Emily Maltas

DIMMICK

Grade School Board Member (3 positions) - Joshua Turigliatti, Chad Crane, Clayton Mudge

DOVER

Village Trustee (3 positions) - David Biddix, Jane Miller

HENRY

HSCUSD School Board Member (3 positions) - Melissa Thompson, Lori DeWeerth, James Downey

HOLLOWAYVILLE

Village Clerk (1 position) - Lisa Hoffert

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Anthony Ponsetti, Mark Hoffert

KEWANEE

KCUSD School Board Member (3 positions) - Jon DeBord, Ronald Salisbury, Diane DeMay

LADD

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Bradley Nicholson, Andrew Ruggerio, Jan Martin

Library Trustee (4 positions) - Diane Chandler, Gina Worden, Tammy Parochetti, Delina Goetz

School District Board Member (3 positions) - Dennis Galetti, Eugene Sebben, write-ins

LAMOILLE

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Nicholas Wamhoff, Bradley Fischer, William Schwabenland

LaMoille-Clarion Public Library Trustee (3 positions) - Raeann Stouffer, Ashley Gillan, Renee Carlson

LCUSD Board of Education Member: two year term (2 positions) - Robin Lovgren, Christopher Leffelman

LCUSD Board of Education Member: four year term (4 positions) - James Scully, Cynthia Shevokas, Steven Wendel, Bradley Fischer

LEEPERTOWN

Library Trustee (4 positions) - Lois Lawler, Marilyn Burkman, Mary Miller, Sharon Beaber

MALDEN

Village Trustee (3 positions) -Mark Sondgeroth, Eva Winn, Howard Buckels

Grade School District Board Member (4 positions) - Tamara Foster, Kimberley Morse, Kyle Bickett, write-ins

MANLIUS

Village Trustee (4 positions) - Roger DeBrock, Chris Smith, Christopher Dybek, Brian Woodin, write-ins

MENDOTA

Consolidated Grade School District Board Member: four year term (1 position) - Brenda Schroeder; Congressional Township (2 positions) - Sarah Landers, Theresa Komitas

High School Board Member (3 positions) - Sarah Coss, Megan Faber, Matt Hanaman

MINERAL

Village Trustee: four year term (3 positions) - Justin Roggy, Jason Ruff, Adam Thompson, Ronald DePauw

Village Trustee: two year term (2 positions) - Linda Lyon, Molly Sissel

Mineral-Gold Library Trustee (3 positions) - Linda Carlson, Loretta Landwehr, Lena Stoller

NEPONSET

Village Trustee (2 positions) - Jill Dzekunskas

Library Trustee (3 positions) - Jennifer Ouart, Hugo BLock, Amanda Kirkhove

NEW BEDFORD

Village President (1 position) - Thomas Slock

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Timothy Slock, Carol Pendgraft, Bill Jensen

OHIO

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Ramona Byers, Thomas Hughes, Dena Hughes

Library Trustee (4 positions) - Stephanie Britton, Megan Duffy, Angela McLane-McDonald, Rick Wilkin

Community Grade School District Board Member (4 positions) - Rachael Fitzpatrick, Rebekah Piper, Donald Reuter

Community High School Board Member (3 positions) - Rekalyn Albrecht, Chad Deery, Harold Albrecht

PERU

Alderperson (1 position) - Andy Moreno, Alexandra West

Library Trustee (3 positions) - Laurie Moss, Linda Hiltabrand, Douglas Olivero

L-P High School Board Member (3 positions) - Scott Pescetto, Gregory Sarver, Sally Hocking-Taliani

PRINCETON

Mayor (1 position) - Ray Mabry

City Council (2 positions) - Hector Gomez, Jerry Neumann

Park District Commissioner: six year term (2 positions) - Brandon Nyman, Abigail Cochran

Park District Commissioner: four year term (1 position) - Leslie Youngren

PES Board Member (3 positions) - Peter Reviglio, Susan Garvin, Staci Amy, Michael Freeman

PHS Board Member (3 positions) - Gary Hanna, Terry Smallwood, Al Taylor

PROPHETSTOWN-LYNDON-TAMPICO

PLTCUSD School Board Member (3 positions) - Chad Abell, Teresa Dee Bielema

SEATONVILLE

Village Trustee (3 positions) - William Heitz, Andrew Kunkel

SHEFFIELD

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Sheila Yepsen, Torri Price

SPRING VALLEY

Alderman Ward One (1 position) - Edward Jauch, C.J. Vanschaick

Alderman Ward Two (1 position) - Jennifer Diaz, Jeff Chiaventone

Alderman Ward Three (1 position) - Debra Baltikauski

Alderman Ward Four (1 position) - Kenneth Bogacz

Community School District Board Member (3 positions) - Christina Pienta, Lisa Ponce

Hall High School Board Member: two year term (1 position) - Teresa Colmone

Hall High School Board Member: four year term (4 positions) - Michael Morris, Richard Savitch, Joe Bezely, Jack Boroski

TISKILWA

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Brett Klinefelter, John Funderberg, Renee Kindle, Daniel Yepsen

Library Trustee (3 positions) - Tracy Hannon, Whitney Tyne

Rural Fire Trustee (1 position) - Todd Wright

WALNUT

Village Trustee (3 positions) - John Middleton

Park District Commissioner (2 positions) - Christa Gruber, Matthew Morman

Library Trustee (3 positions) - Brenda Helms, Emily Dietz, Megan Hellrung

WETHERSFIELD

WCUSD Board of Education Member (3 positions) - Trafton Hodge, Amber Patch Troxell, Daniel Bryan

WYANET

Village Trustee: four year term (2 positions) - Amanda Johnson

Village Trustee: two year term (2 positions) - James Blanford

Raymond Sapp Memorial Library Trustee (3 positions) - Jean Brown, Cynthia Martin, Brent Aukes

PROPOSITIONS

Proposal regarding wind power project in Macon Township

Proposal regarding wind power project in Neponset Township

Proposal to increase education fund rate by the Dalzell School District #98