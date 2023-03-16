March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Genealogical Society to meet March 23

By Shaw Local News Network
Gwen Kubberness, a criminal genealogist, will present Criminal Genealogy - How to Find Criminal Records. Kubberness has been doing genealogical research for more than 30 years. (Photo provided by Carol McGee)

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will have an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at 629 S. Main St in Princeton. The public is invited to attend.

Gwen Kubberness, a Criminal Genealogist, will present Criminal Genealogy - How to Find Criminal Records. Kubberness has been doing genealogical research for more than 30 years.

At age 16 she was given research by her great aunt that changed her life. As she got older, she realized that she had two criminals in her tree: a murderer and a robber.

Armed with a Criminal Justice Degree and a passion to always know more, she was hooked. Kubberness has a blog, YouTube channel, podcast and a FaceBook page called Criminal Genealogy.

Kubberness will show participants how to find criminal records, prison or jail records and if you should add these family members to your family tree.

For any questions, call 815-879-3133 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month.