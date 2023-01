Princeton FFA Alumni will host a pork chop and pork burger stand beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Princeton vs. Bureau Valley basketball game at 103 S. Euclid Ave in Princeton.

The stand will be set up in the cafeteria of the Princeton High School. Food supplies will be limited.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward scholarships to be used by Princeton FFA members.