Sandy Efflandt says goodbye to the Princeton Park District after 26 years of service

After over 26 years of part-time work with the Princeton Park District, Sandy Efflandt was honored with a farewell coffee with co-workers this past Wednesday.

Efflandt originally started with the Bureau County Metro Center in October of 1995 as an Aerobics Instructor and has always been willing to learn and grow with the organization, according to Executive Director Tammy Lange.

Efflandt was asked to take on various classes including personal training certification classes, Zumba training, kettlebell training, ‘Thin to Win’ programs and many others throughout her time with the BCMC.

“(Efflandt) has seen a lot of changes in the 27 years, including five different directors, numerous board members and lots of fellow employees coming and going,” Lange said. “As the most recent director to work with her, I have enjoyed knowing her as an instructor in the 90′s and then a co-worker and friend.”

Efflandt outlined the changes she has seen in her time with the Metro Center.

When she first started their were no mind body classes such as pilate or yoga and fitness did not focus on core training. As things changed, so did the Metro Center by offering cardio kickboxing and Zumba while adding new cardio equipment such as kettlebells, rowing machines and TRX systems.

“What makes me happiest is seeing the connection that people develop while working out in the weight or cardio room or attending classes,” Efflandt said. “It becomes so much more than just physical health. It becomes a way of life. A family.”

As the Metro Center has changed with the trends and needs of the people its serves, Efflandt has been a essential to its growth while taking on all challenges that where sent her way.