La Moille Second Chance Shop gives local students a chance to spread holiday cheer

On Wednesday, the Second Chance Shop in the La Moille United Methodist Church played host to the kindergarten through sixth graders from the La Moille School District as they were invited to come shopping for presents for their parents, siblings, friends or whoever they would like to spread holiday cheer to.

While the day was meaningful to the kids, who spent time telling everyone who would listen who they were buying a gift for, the day might have meant even more to Ginny Becker and the many helpful hands of the La Moille Second Chance Shop.

“This is their day and they are having so much fun shopping,” Becker said.

After the kids purchased their items they were then given a chance to meet Santa before having the opportunity to wrap the gifts they picked out on their own.

After the kids purchased their items they were then given a chance to meet Santa before having the opportunity to wrap the gifts they picked out on their own. (Jayce Eustice)

Becker and her husband originally had the idea to start the Second Chance Shop in March. Through many hours of work behind the scenes it was first able to open its doors in November.

“We came to the church board and asked if we could do this for the community,” Becker said. “Now we have grown to have a board with members of all four churches in the area. We have four others who are helping, so we are kind of doing this all together.”

Becker stated that the goal of the Second Chance Shop was to make sure that everything they offered was responsible prices so that no matter who comes in, they are able to purchase some items they may need.

Everything available at the Second Chance Shop was given as a donation as it has also seen an influx of newly purchased items that those in the community have donated to the organization.

“We always want people to stop in and be comfortable with checking us out,” Becker said.

While the day was meaningful to the kids, who spent time telling everyone who would listen who they were buying a gift for, the day might have meant even more to Ginny Becker and the many helpful hands of the La Moille Second Chance Shop. (Jayce Eustice)

Becker added that the support they have received from others involved in the organization, the local churches and the rest of the community have all come together to make this possible.

“We have seen a great response, people are constantly calling in,” Becker said. “If someone really cannot during the times we are open, we try to work with them.”

All of the funds that the organization raises will be put back into the local La Moille community in one way or another through it’s board of directors.

The organization has an ever-changing inventory but hopes to always have children’s clothing, boots, dishes, blankets and whatever else may be needed for those in need.

Those interested in making a donation to the La Moille Second Chance Shop are encouraged to call 815-488-8242 ahead of time as space is limited. More information about the organization can also be found on the church’s facebook page.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at the La Moille United Methodist Church, located at 73 N. Main St.