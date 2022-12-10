American Red Cross announces December Bureau County blood drives

The American Red Cross has announced multiple blood drives that will take place in Bureau County throughout December.

As a thank you from the Red Cross, those who give through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and those who give Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

A blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the First United Methodist Church, 316 S. Church St. in Princeton.

Another drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at the American Legion, 1549 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

Outside of Princeton, a drive also will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church Hall, 231 W. Atkinson St. in Sheffield.