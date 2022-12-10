December 10, 2022
American Red Cross announces December Bureau County blood drives

Drive set for Princeton, Sheffield

By Shaw Local News Network
The American Red Cross has announced multiple blood drives that will take place in Bureau County throughout December.

As a thank you from the Red Cross, those who give through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and those who give Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

A blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the First United Methodist Church, 316 S. Church St. in Princeton.

Another drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at the American Legion, 1549 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

Outside of Princeton, a drive also will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church Hall, 231 W. Atkinson St. in Sheffield.