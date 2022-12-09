Princeton Library to hold Winter Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 13

The Princeton Public Library will present a Winter Holiday Extravaganza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 698 E. Peru St.

The event will feature a variety of activities for the entire family as guests can join by competing in a holiday-themed trivia mini tournament.

Three separate games will be starting at 5, 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. with a final game at 7:15 p.m. for the winning teams from each of the previous sessions. There will be six tables sitting between four and six people for each game.

Other activities will include a story time for kids at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., snowman bowling and toss, minute-to-win-it games, pinecone crafts, wood cookie and pill bottle snowmen, gingerbread man necklace craft, cardboard silhouette gingerbread house craft, clothespin snowflakes and reindeer craft.

Throughout the event, guests will be able to enjoy free hot chocolate, cider and treats. For more information, visit www.princetonpl.org.