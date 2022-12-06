Bureau County Farm Bureau to host ugly sweater party Dec. 14

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee invites all interested Farm Bureau members aged 18 to 35 to an ugly sweater party at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Downtown Pub and Grill, 432 S. Main St., Princeton.

Members are encouraged to meet other young leaders in Bureau County. A dinner will be provided and the group will meet shortly after to discuss future events.

The event will feature a prize for the best/worst sweaters. For more information about the evening or to make a reservation, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 before Friday, Dec. 9.