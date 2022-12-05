December 05, 2022
St. Patrick - Maytown partners with Christ Community Church of Princeton to create Christmas Boxes

Sewing group donated 71 dresses and 60 pairs of shorts

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from L-R: Debbie Ward, Marilyn Weeks, LaVerne Klein, and Marilyn Blaine. Photographer Kathy McLaughlin is also a member of sewing group. Absent from the photo were Karen Henkel and Nancy Mathieu. (Photo provided by St. Patrick Maytown Sewing Club)

The sewing group from St. Patrick - Maytown recently gathered with Debbie Ward, a representative from Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, who had requested donations of dresses and shorts for her church’s Christmas boxes.

Once created, these boxes from Christ Community Church of Princeton are sent all over the world to children in need. This year Maytown’s sewing group donated 71 dresses and 60 pairs of shorts.

The sewing group meets weekly in the parish hall from April through November for sewing and fellowship. They have also received donations of fabric and sewing machines.

Aside from Christmas boxes, the group’s “Little Dresses for Africa” project began in 2011 and has created 6,000 dresses, with the help of others, that have been donated.