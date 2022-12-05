St. Patrick - Maytown partners with Christ Community Church of Princeton to create Christmas Boxes

The sewing group from St. Patrick - Maytown recently gathered with Debbie Ward, a representative from Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, who had requested donations of dresses and shorts for her church’s Christmas boxes.

Once created, these boxes from Christ Community Church of Princeton are sent all over the world to children in need. This year Maytown’s sewing group donated 71 dresses and 60 pairs of shorts.

The sewing group meets weekly in the parish hall from April through November for sewing and fellowship. They have also received donations of fabric and sewing machines.

Aside from Christmas boxes, the group’s “Little Dresses for Africa” project began in 2011 and has created 6,000 dresses, with the help of others, that have been donated.