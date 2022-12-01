Bureau County Board names Wendy Sims new Supervisor of Assessments

During the November Bureau County Board meeting, Wendy Sims was unanimously approved as the new Supervisor of Assessments replacing the retiring Tom Sweeney.

Sims is a current assessor’s employee and still assume the position effective Dec. 1. She has previous experience as a multi-township assessor and extensive knowledge of Illinois statutes surrounding the property tax code and valuation procedure in Bureau County.

Sweeney is voluntarily retiring from the Supervisor of Assessments role, a position which he held in the county for 34 years.