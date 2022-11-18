Royal Super Mart in Sheffield transfers ownership to Cornerstone Community Wellness

For those in the Sheffield area, the Royal Super Mart, at 124 S. Main St., has been a staple of the community for decades as it has been owned and operated by the Winger Family for 82 years.

What originally started as the Royal Theater transitioned into a local supermarket run by Cliff Winger, followed by his son John Winger.

After over eight decades of operation, Royal Super Mart has been purchased by Cornerstone Community Wellness.

The organization plans to continue to offer all the amenities of a small town grocery store with regular staffed hours and all of the typical grocery departments including a full-service meat counter.

Cornerstone’s mission is to curate opportunities for the community to grow in physical, emotional and spiritual health.

“Rural grocery stores are an economic, social and health anchor,” Executive Director of Cornerstone Elizabeth Pratt said. “As a non-profit organization, we are able to fulfill our mission to improve health and quality of life on both a personal and community level through the store.”

The new store will still be called Royal Super Mart, but will offer an experience that recognizes the presence of dollar stores and big box shopping options and builds on the benefits and culture of rural communities.

New features of the store will include prepared meals and extended hours access via keycard memberships.

John Winger will partially retire, leaving the Super Mart while continuing his appliance business, Royal Appliance at 125 S. Main St. in Sheffield.

“Thank you to the community for the support and friendship through 82 years of business at Royal Super Mart,” Winger said. “We are looking forward to what the new Royal Super Mart has to offer.”

The store will close for renovations with the plan to reopen in the summer of 2023 under the ownership of Cornerstone Community Wellness.

For more information on the super mart, visit royalsupermart.com. For more information on Cornerstone or to donate to the project, visit www.ccwell.org or contact Pratt at 815-454-8020.