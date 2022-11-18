Princeton’s Lily Keutzer selected as September Mendota Elks Teen of the Month

Princeton’s Lily Keutzer, the daughter of Steve and Michelle Keutzer, has been selected by the Mendota Elks Lodge as the overall female Elks Teen of the Month recipient for the month of September.

Keutzer’s application was submitted to the Elks Lodge Teen of the Month program to represent Princeton High School.

Keutzer has held leadership roles as the Class of 2023 treasurer, vice president of National Honor Society, secretary of the Interact Club and student director for Concert Choir.

Her activities have also included volleyball, cheerleading, FFA, Concert Choir, Madrigals, German Club, Prom Committee, Interact Club, Year One Mentor, Student Council, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, Star Spangled Singers, Class Officers, Civil Air Patrol and Illinois Valley Flying Club.

Keutzer’s accomplishments have earned her academic honors of Illinois State Scholar, high honor roll, All-Academic Award Choir, All-Academic Award Cheer, All-Academic Award Volleyball.

She has also received several athletic honors, including Most Valuable Volleyball Player, Most Improved Cheerleader, IHSA 2A regional champion volleyball, UCA All-American Cheerleader, UCA Jump-Off Champion, and second team All Conference Volleyball.

Her numerous musical awards include IHSA Solo and Ensemble D1 Duet Rating, IHSA Solo and Ensemble D1 Rating, IHSA Solo and Ensemble Perfect Score, IHSA State second place winner Class B Solo and Ensemble + Organizational Contest.

Keutzer also participates in activities outside of school that have earned her honors of Lady Aviator of the Day and Utica Veterans Parade Best Color Guard. She has logged 35 hours of community service.

Her future plans are to attend a four-year university to study professional flight and obtain her goal of becoming a commercial pilot.