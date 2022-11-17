Walnut Rotary President serves as Honor Flight Guardian

Walnut Rotary President Jan Pistole had the privilege of serving as a guardian on the 55th Quad-City Honor Flight on Nov. 8.

Her group visited the WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War and the Women’s memorials as well as Arlington Cemetery to witness the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

“To saw all of this was a humbling experience would be an extreme understatement,” Pistole said. “Etched in the wall at one of the memorials is Freedom Is Not Free. Each and every one of the soldiers listed on those memorials gave a huge part of their lives and dedication to preserving our country’s freedom.”

Pistole stated that her and the Rotary are forever grateful and thankful for their service not just on Veteran’s day, but every day.