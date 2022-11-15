Neponset Grade School holds Veterans Day program

Much like others across the county, state and country, Neponset Grade School opened its doors to welcome, celebrate and thank local heroes on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Principal Dena Hodges-Bates, her educators and inspired student body, together, cooked and served an annual breakfast to veterans from Neponset and surrounding community.

Much like others across the county, state and country; Neponset Grade School opened its doors to welcome, celebrate and thank local heroes on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. (Photo provided by Gary Miller)

The accompanying ceremony included a student-led Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic essay readings, performances from the NGS Choir who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the NGS Band who played the “Ode to Joy.”

The program also included a Civil War uniformed Lt. Col. U.S. Army (Ret.) Dick Wells, Neponset American Legion member and veteran.

Wells engaged the NGS student body in an “assembly” atmosphere, as he involved them in a Q&A session of all American wars, from Revolutionary to recent past and present day’s military commitments. Wells’ visual aids included era-headgear (caps and helmets) worn by combatant warriors.

Family photos of NGS students with their veteran family members, with a backdrop of a paper ring American flag was on display. Veteran grandfathers, fathers, brothers and sisters were proudly on display with their relatives.