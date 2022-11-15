Illinois Society of Professional Engineers offers scholarship to local students

High School seniors looking for ways to help finance their college engineering education are now able to apply for a scholarship from the Rock River Chapter of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers.

Applications are available now and the deadline to submit an application is Jan. 20. Applications are available from high school guidance counselors of public and private high schools in the Rock River Chapter area including Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

Applications for scholarships are judged from national standard test scores, essays, transcripts and extracurricular activities. Scholarships are available only for students attending an accredited engineering program.

In the 2022-2023 cycle, the Rock River Chapter will award at least one scholarship of $1,000. Last year the chapter presented three scholarships.

Local scholarships are made possible by the Rock River Chapter throughout its annual scholarship fundraisers. For more information, contact Erik Larson at 815-284-3381.