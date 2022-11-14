Walnut Rotary holds luncheon for local Veterans

Area Veterans were invited to be luncheon guests of the Walnut Rotary Club on November 9 at the Community Center. President Jan Pistole led the group of veterans and Rotarians in saying the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer given by Rev. David Poust.

Veterans were given a chicken strip lunch box including “Thank you, Veteran” cards that were signed by Bureau Valley High School Interact Students.

The lunch included 20 Veterans of the U.S. Army; seven members of the Navy; three members of the Air Force and two members of the National Guard.

As speaker, retired Special Agent Mike Keleher shared stories of places he’d been in his career; some were whimsical while others were very ‘grave’ and forensic. He mentioned several parts of the U.S. where he and his wife Michaele, had lived before being called to Washington, D.C.

Keleher grew up in Walnut and graduating with the Class of 1978. He graduated law school and was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1986. He then became the Assistant State’s Attorney in Rock Island county, serving as a prosecutor. In 1987, he joined the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as a U.S. Special Agent.

An audience of nearly 75 Rotarians, veterans and the public were in attendance for the Veteran-honoring event.