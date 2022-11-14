Bureau County 4-H Cloverbuds to host ornament workshop Dec. 13

The Bureau County 4-H Cloverbuds will host an ornament workshop for local youth ages 5 to 7 with an accompanying adult at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the University of Illinois Extension conference room at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

Participants in the event will create three ornaments to trim their holiday tree or to gift to a friend.

Space is limited to the first 15 youth register. To reserve a spot visit go.illinois.edu/trimthetreeornamentworkshop by Dec. 6.

For more information about the 4-H program, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.