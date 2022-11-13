Bureau County Historical Society names Jessica Gray as museum associate-curator

The Bureau County Historical Society board announced Jessica Gray has been named museum associate-curator of the Bureau County Historical Society.

“(Gray) has had a significant impact on the society as a board member,” said Lex Poppens, executive director of BCHS. “Her background as a project manager with Midwest Partners, newspaper reporter with the Bureau County Republican and other roles gives her a unique perspective on our operation. Her new position will allow us to plan new exhibits and expanded events for the future.”

As museum associate-curator, Gray will be responsible for creating new exhibits utilizing BCHS collections and facilities.

“The coming months are going to be an exciting time for the Bureau County Historical Society,” Gray said. “I am so excited to join the staff of the Bureau County Historical Society. It is such an honor to have the faith and trust of the board to fulfill the needs of this position. I look forward to being a part of planning events that highlight the unique and lengthy history of our county.”

The Bureau County Historical Society operates two museum buildings in Princeton at 109 Park Ave. West and 634 S. Pleasant St. and a research library.

Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information or tour reservations, call Lex Poppens at 815-875-2184.

“As BCHS expands its reach deeper into our county, her background with area schools will help introduce children and young people to our history,” Poppens said.