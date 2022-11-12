Bureau County Farm Bureau to host charcuterie board event Dec. 8

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will host a charcuterie board evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton. The event will focus on wellness, food safety and a variety of food-related topics.

Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator through the University of Illinois Extension, will demonstrate how to make a holiday charcuterie board to entertain guests, while swapping calories and fats but not flavor.

Everyone in attendance will go home with their own personal sized charcuterie board. Space is limited and must be reserved.

The program is free of charge as reservations are due no later than Nov. 30 by calling the Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.