Princeton Historic Preservation Commission to hold seminar Nov. 15

The Princeton Historic Preservation Commission will hold the Second Historical Preservation Seminar at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Elowen Room.

This education seminar will highlight resources and best practices concerning historical preservation.

Since 2016, Princeton Historical Preservation Commission has sought to advocate for the protection and restoration of buildings and built elements to celebrate the heritage and beauty they embody.

The goal of this event it to help historic home and building owners realize and utilize resources available in their community.

Speakers for the event include Director of the Bureau County Historical Society Lex Poppens, Owner of MD Hardwood Floors Dan Acker, Owners of Knox Hotel Dane and Kelsey Stier and Esther Tracy of the Bureau County Genealogical Society.

Jenica Cole of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce will also speak about building improvement grant programs.