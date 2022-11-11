Photos: Princeton American Legion Post 125 holds Veterans Day ceremony

As Friday morning brought more winter-like weather to the Illinois Valley, the cold temperatures and strong winds were not enough to deter members of local veterans organization from participating in a special Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony, hosted by the Princeton American Legion Post 125, featured guest speakers from the St. Louis Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary 125, local Daughters of the American Revolution and more.

“Obviously veterans are very important,” veteran Brad Oeder said. “Myself being a veteran, my father, my grandfather and many members of my family; we need to recognize the sacrifices that all of the veterans gave for their service to our country.”

The event began with an invocation, followed by a ceremonial raising of the flags at the newly designed Veterans Park in Princeton, across from City Hall. (Jayce Eustice)

A total of nine flags were raised including POW-MIA, Illinois State, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, Space Force, U.S. Coast Guard and the American Flag.

Speakers presented words of thanks, remembrance and poems before all veterans were honored with a ceremonial 21-gun salute.

“Without veterans the country wouldn’t be what it is today,” Oeder said. “When you see a veteran, thank a veteran. That means so much to have someone in the public say something to him or her and it is very heartwarming to know that the community and the people in the community are thanking the veterans.”

Friday’s event served as a reminder to the veterans, family members and community members in attendance of the sacrifice that all who served made to help protect their loved ones and their country.