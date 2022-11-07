Evangelical Covenant Church to host Glenn Kaiser for Nov. 13 concert

The Evangelical Covenant Church will host a blues and gospel concert with singer and songwriter Glenn Kaiser at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The doors will open at 6:45 p.m., no tickets are necessary. The concert is free and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Kaiser has been singing the blues, soul, R&B and rock since he was 12 years old. He has fronted in more than a dozen bands and has written and performed solo acoustic music all before turning 19.

His adolescence was plagued by drug and alcohol abuse, but Kaiser got clean through following Jesus after a life-changing spiritual confrontation around his 18th birthday.

With more than four decades of making original music, Kaiser, is known for his raw bluesy vocals, guitar playing, bottleneck slides and harmonica work. He and his family have lived in Chicago’s inner city for more than 30 years doing mission work with people not unlike he once was. He also is a Covenant Pastor and member of Jesus People USA.

For information, contact the church office at 815-875-2124.