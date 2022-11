Neponset Grade School will hold an all-school assembly from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at 201 W. Main St.

The event will feature readings by selected students and music by the school band. Lieutenant Colonel Dick Wells, Neponset American Legion Chaplain will be the speaker.

A Veterans breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 309-594-2306.