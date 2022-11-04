Friends of the Princeton Library to host three-day November book sale

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will host a Fall Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 698 East Peru St. in Princeton.

The sales will offer more than 8,000 quality used books, hardcover and paperback, sorted into more than 30 categories for shopping.

The books will include best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult, history and science as well as puzzles, CDs and DVDs.

The sales will be held in the Friends of the Library Sale Room. Patrons may enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs which point to the room.