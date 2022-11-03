Bureau County Farm Bureau to host Lady Landowner Seminar on Nov. 18

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will hold a Lady Landowner Seminar at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Bureau County Metro Center at 837 Park Avenue West in Princeton.

This seventh annual event will feature guest speaker Garrett Thalgott of the Bureau Office of General Counsel.

During the presentation he will discuss how to protect yourself and your family when discussing wind, solar, pipeline and transmission line contracts, as well as carbon sequestration and trespass.

This free seminar is being supported by the Bureau County Farm Bureau, Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, Bureau County U of I Extension, Bureau County Farm Service Agency, Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Reservations are required and can be submitted by contacting the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau at 309-364-2501 before Nov. 5.