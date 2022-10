The Princeton Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its Costume Contest held on Oct. 22.

Ages 0-4:

1st Place - Revi and Ridge Fritz

1st Place - Revi and Ridge Fritz (Photo Provided by PCC)

2nd Place - Westin Petersen

2nd Place - Westin Petersen (Photo provided by PCC)

3rd Place - Olivia Sledgister

3rd Place - Olivia Sledgister (Photo provided by PCC)

Ages 5-8

1st Place - Wyatt Quanstrom

1st Place - Wyatt Quanstrom (Photo provided by PCC)

2nd Place - Hazel Schnaiter

2nd Place - Hazel Schnaiter (Photo Provided by PCC)

3rd Place - Sophie Sledgister

3rd Place - Sophie Sledgister (Photo Provided by PCC)

Ages 9-12

1st Place - Samuel Biccochi

1st Place - Samuel Biccochi (Photo provided by PCC)

2nd Place - Paisley Brewster

2nd Place - Paisley Brewster (Photo provided by PCC)

3rd Place - Travis Johnson

3rd Place - Travis Johnson (Photo provided by PCC)

Favorite Group Costume

Ella, Allex and Nicholas Johnson