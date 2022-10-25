Festival 56 to host stand-up comedy night on Nov. 4

Festival 56 will host stand-up comedian Scott White, with Jeff Adamson of GIT Improv as the opener, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Grace Theater in Princeton.

White is based out of Houston and spends over 40 weeks a year on the road performing stand up and also finds time to squeeze in some stage time with ComedySportz and GIT Improv. He has also made numerous trips abroad with USO shows.

Adamson has won the Jay Leno and the Miller Lite Comedy Challenges. He has been the opening act for Jeff Dunham, Sinbad and Weird Al Yankovic. When he is not doing stand up, he runs GIT Improv.

The show will be rated PG-13 meaning it is suitable for high school ages and up. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.festival56.com or at the box office the day of the show. For more information, contact the box office at 815-879-5656.