DePue receives recognition plaque from FEMA

In the spring of 2021, the Village of DePue was selected for the inaugural round of Fiscal Year 20′s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Direct Technical Assistance.

DePue was one of eight communities selected for this honor nationwide. On Tuesday, Michael Chesney of the Federal Emergency Management Agency presented a plaque to Dan Hoffert, Village President, in recognition of the village’s work and dedication to finding mitigation solutions for the community.

The village is working to address flooding concerns at the local wastewater treatment facility and identify solutions for relocating a flood tunnel.