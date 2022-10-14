OSF St. Clare in Princeton has new chief medical officer

OSF HealthCare named Barry Clemson, MD, as the chief medical officer for OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton and OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, effective Sept. 18.

In this position, Clemson will be accountable for leading the practice of medicine for OSF St. Clare and St. Luke. He will look to ensure consistency in practice standards and facilitate an interdisciplinary team approach to the delivery of care.

Clemson also will look to develop and share the vision and strategic direction for the practice of medicine while collaborating on the implementation of the strategy.

Clemson began his career at OSF in 1993 as a cardiologist for what was then known as HeartCare Midwest, which later became OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute.

He briefly left OSF to rejoin his prior heart transplant team at Penn State University, returning in 2015. Since 2015, Clemson has worked to rebuild the comprehensive heart failure program at OSF Cardiovascular Institute and OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Clemson earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and went on to earn a Doctorate of Medicine from Thomas Jefferson University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Clemson is married to Lisa and they are the parents of Kyle and Kelsey (Brandon) and have a grandson and granddaughter. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, music, exercising and golfing.