Friends of Princeton Library announce upcoming week-long celebration

The Friends of Princeton Public Library will be recognizing Friends of the Library Week from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22.

The Friends is an organization made up of library supporters responsible for funding special projects as well as supplementing the library’s annual budget.

One of the most successful fundraising projects the Friends of PPL supports is the used book sales which are held each year in March, July and November. The group sets a goal of $10,000 to reach from these sales.

The events have helped to fund several projects for the library including the most recent purchase of tables in the Matson Meeting Room.

The used book sales are a large undertaking for the volunteers, but continues to provide the organization with a successful method to raise the necessary funds to reach its goals.

Each year the Friends also provide support for the library’s summer reading program.

“Our volunteers spend 16-20 hours per week working in the book sale room sorting, cleaning and pricing books for the upcoming sales,” President of the Friends Board Karen Towns said. “In addition to these volunteers, we also have a group that gives approximately 25 hours per week assisting the Library staff within the library.”

The friends membership is made up of 110 lifetime, individual, and family memberships. Volunteerism is active in the group, and anyone in its membership that would like to share their time and talents are asked to contact them for more information.

The Friends of the Library Board is hosting a Social to recognize its members from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Matson Meeting Room.

Members are encouraged to stop in and visit with board members to see how Friends has supported the Library over the years and enjoy light refreshments.