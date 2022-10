The Walnut High School graduating class of 1945 met Sept. 29 for their 77th Class Reunion at Station 92 in Walnut.

The reunion had four class members in attendance. The participants enjoyed looking at old high school photos and talking about the events of their younger years.

The four members in attendance included Rosemary Chandler Egan of Sterling, Verda Magnuson Renner of Sterling, Betty Dimmig Renner of Walnut and Dean Ganschow of Walnut.