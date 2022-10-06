October 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Festival 56 in Princeton to host a 2-night screening of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Event will be Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22

By Shaw Local News Network

Festival 56 (Photo Contributed)

Festival 56 will host a two-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Grace Theater in Princeton.

The organization encourages those attending to dress in costume and bring props for this interactive event.

Festival 56 will have prop bags available for purchase at the theater and available for pre-purchase online while purchasing a ticket. A list of acceptable props are available on the ticketing website.

For tickets to this event, visit www.festival56.com.