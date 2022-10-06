Festival 56 in Princeton to host a 2-night screening of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Festival 56 will host a two-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Grace Theater in Princeton.

The organization encourages those attending to dress in costume and bring props for this interactive event.

Festival 56 will have prop bags available for purchase at the theater and available for pre-purchase online while purchasing a ticket. A list of acceptable props are available on the ticketing website.

For tickets to this event, visit www.festival56.com.