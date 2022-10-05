Bureau County Sheriff issues fall driving and scam notice

Bureau County Sheriff James Reed released a reminder for residents the fall months will bring heavier traffic as well as slow moving and farm vehicles to Bureau County roadways.

Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching curves, intersections and hillsides, especially on secondary roads. A large number of accidents have occurred from drivers attempting to pass agricultural equipment.

Bureau County is an agricultural community, and residents rely heavily on farmers and agricultural businesses.

Reed wanted to remind drives to be courteous and understand their use of the roadways to leave a little earlier for work or appointments to allow for any possible delays.

Reed also said the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office receives a number of complaints in reference to Scams and Identity Theft.

The majority of these complaints include an IRS scam, Social Security scam, prize money scams and a scam targeting the elderly, where the caller poses as a grandson, granddaughter, niece or nephew.

The caller states they need money to pay for medical services, or are in jail and they need money for bail. The victim is then asked to send large amounts of cash or purchase gift cards or credit cards.

Reed stated that is a resident receives one of these telephone calls, they are asked to not give out any personal information and hang up immediately.

If residents have any questions, contact their local police or sheriff’s office. These telephone scams have cost Bureau County residents thousands of dollars in the last year alone, according to Reed.