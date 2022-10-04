Princeton Library hosts a variety of monthly programs

The Princeton Public Library has a variety of programs and activities that are scheduled every month.
These programs include:
Monday Night Movies, 5:30 p.m. on every Monday.
Widmark Wednesday Movies, 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
Chicks with Sticks, knitting and crocheting group that meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.
Gardening Group, 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.
Page Turners, Book Club that meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month
Medicare 101, meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
Music Jam, usually meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
Board games and Card playing night at various times throughout the month.
Take and Make Crafts available once a month.
Preschool Storytime and Crafts, at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday.
For information on other programs that vary throughout the month, visit https://princetonpl.org/. The programs are free and all are welcome to attend.