Princeton Library hosts a variety of monthly programs

The Princeton Public Library has a variety of programs and activities that are scheduled every month.

These programs include:

Monday Night Movies, 5:30 p.m. on every Monday.

Widmark Wednesday Movies, 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.

Chicks with Sticks, knitting and crocheting group that meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.

Gardening Group, 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Page Turners, Book Club that meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month

Medicare 101, meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.

Music Jam, usually meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.

Board games and Card playing night at various times throughout the month.

Take and Make Crafts available once a month.

Preschool Storytime and Crafts, at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday.

For information on other programs that vary throughout the month, visit https://princetonpl.org/. The programs are free and all are welcome to attend.