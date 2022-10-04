Princeton City Council welcomes Kyle Kinnamon to the police department

On Monday, Princeton City Council swore in the police department’s newest officer, Kyle Kinnamon, surrounded by members of the department, community members, family and friends.

Kinnamon grew up and went to school in Princeton before attending Illinois State University and most recently completing an internship with the Princeton Police Department.

Kinnamon graduated from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy in Glen Ellyn where he spent 14 total weeks in training.

“For the next few months he will spend time with our training officers, learning on the job before being released for solo patrol,” Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer said.

Kammerer added that he was encouraged by Kinnamon’s choice to join his hometown force amidst the upcoming changes to law enforcement.

“Given the challenges faced by police today, I commend (Kinnamon) for his decision to choose this career path,” Kammerer said. “Now more than ever we need young people to step up and pursue careers in public service.”

Kammerer presented Kinnamon with an official certificate signifying his ability to pass the state certification test, and officially become an officer. This test requires the officers to prove their knowledge of everything they learned during their 14-week training.

Kammerer thanked Kinnamon’s family and friends in attendance for their support of his upcoming career and everything that it has taken to get to this point.

“I’m grateful to be here and I’m excited for this opportunity,” Kinnamon said.

The official oath of office was performed by City Clerk Peter Nelson.