Bureau County Clerk debate scheduled for Oct. 8 in Princeton

A Bureau County clerk debate featuring incumbent Clerk Matthew Eggers, a Republican, and challenger Dylan Benavidez, a Democrat, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Prouty building, located at 435 S. Main St. in Princeton.

The event will feature both candidates’ introductions followed by both answering questions on a variety of pre-approved topics that are deemed important to the community and the position.

Questions from the public will also be collected and screened for possible answering following the initial discussions.