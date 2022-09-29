Hall Food Pantry to hold curbside mobile pantry event on Oct. 1

In conjunction with River Bend Food Bank, Hall Twp. Food Pantry invites all in need to a curbside molid pantry event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 1 at the corner of First and Terry Streets in Spring Valley.

This drive-thru event will give families in need of groceries the opportunity to receive a trunk load of food.

Normal clients of Hall Twp. Food Pantry, plus any and all families in need regardless of where they live, are invited to come for food. No proof of income is required.

Groceries will be placed in the back of an empty and clean trunk or truck bed. For safety reasons, volunteers will not place boxes within a vehicle.

River Bend Food Bank and Feeding America have teamed together and will send a semi-load filled with food for distribution. Mautino Distributing in Spring Valley is also partnering with the Pantry to provide beverages for each family.

Participants are asked to line up going west on First St. Several cars are able to be filled at once by parking parallel to the Pantry building. Volunteers will direct traffic, keeping the flow organized. For more information, call the Pantry at 815-663-2085.